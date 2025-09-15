fechar
Celebridades | Notícia

Emmy 2025: confira a lista completa dos grandes vencedores da noite

Veja quais foram os destaques da premiação mais aguardadas por atores e amantes do entretenimento audiovisual e cinematográfico do mundo.

Por Bianca Tavares Publicado em 15/09/2025 às 12:09
Imagem das séries "Adolescência" e "Ruptura"
Imagem das séries "Adolescência" e "Ruptura" - Reprodução/Netflix/Apple TV

A 77ª edição do Emmy Awards aconteceu no domingo, 14 de setembro, em Los Angeles, com transmissão pela TNT e HBO Max no Brasil. Apresentada pelo comediante Nate Bargatze, a cerimônia premiou os principais destaques da TV norte-americana.

Ao contrário das expectativas, séries como "Adolescência" e "The Pitt" brilharam, superando produções mais indicadas, como "Ruptura" e "Pinguim".

A minissérie da Netflix, "Adolescência", conquistou seis prêmios, todos os que estava concorrendo, e revelou Owen Cooper, de 15 anos, como Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Minissérie, Antologia ou Filme para TV.

Confira a lista completa:

Vencedores do Emmy 2025

Melhor Série de Drama

"Andor"
"The Diplomat"
"The Last Of Us"
"Paradise"
"The Pitt" — VENCEDOR
"Ruptura"
"Slow Horses"
"The White Lotus"

Melhor Ator Principal em Série de Drama

Sterling K. Brown, "Paradise"
Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"
Pedro Pascal, "The Last Of Us"
Adam Scotte, "Ruptura"
Noah Wyle, "The Pitt" — VENCEDOR

Melhor Atriz Principal em Série de Drama

Kathy Bates, "Matlock"
Sharon Horgan, "Bad Sisters"
Britt Lower, "Ruptura" — VENCEDORA
Bella Ramsey, "The Last Of Us"
Keri Russel, "The Diplomat"

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Drama

Zach Cherry, "Ruptura"
Walton Goggins, "The White Lotus"
Jason Isaacs, "The White Lotus"
James Marsden, "Paradise"
Sam Rockwell, "The White Lotus"
Tramell Tilman, "Ruptura" — VENCEDOR
John Turturro, "Ruptura"

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Drama

Patricia Arquette, "Ruptura"
Carrie Coon, "The White Lotus"
Katherine LaNasa, "The Pitt" — VENCEDORA
Julianne Nicholson, "Paradise"
Parker Posey, "The White Lotus"
Natasha Rothwell, "The White Lotus"
Aimee Lou Wood, "The White Lotus"

Melhor Direção em Série de Drama

Janus Metz, "Andor"
Amanda Marsalis, "The Pitt"
John Wells, "The Pitt"
Jessica Lee Gagné, "Ruptura"
Ben Stiller, "Ruptura"
Adam Randall, "Slow Horses" — VENCEDOR
Mike White, "The White Lotus"

Melhor Roteiro em Série de Drama

Dan Gilroy, "Andor" — VENCEDOR
Joe Sachs, "The Pitt"
R. Scott Gemmill, "The Pitt"
Dan Erickson, "Ruptura"
Will Smith, "Slow Horses"
Mike White, "White Lotus"

Melhor Série de Comédia

"Abbott Elementary"
"The Bear"
"Hacks"
“Ninguém Quer”
"Only Murders in the Building"
"Shrinking"
"O Estúdio" — VENCEDOR
"What We Do in the Shadows"

Melhor Ator Principal em uma Série de Comédia

Adam Brody, “Ninguém Quer”
Seth Rogen, “O Estúdio” — VENCEDOR
Jason Segel, “Shrinking”
Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Melhor Atriz Principal em Série de Comédia

Uzo Aduba, "The Residence"
Kristen Bell, “Ninguém Quer”
Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"
Jean Smart, "Hacks" — VENCEDORA

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

Ike Barinholtz, "O Estúdio"
Colman Domingo, "The Four Seasons"
Harrison Ford, "Shrinking"
Jeff Hiller, "Somebody Somewhere" — VENCEDOR
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"
Michael Urie, "Shrinking"
Bowen Yank, "Satudary Night Live"

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Série de Comédia

Liza Colón-Zayas, "The Bear"
Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks" — VENCEDORA
Kathryn Hahn, "O Estúdio"
Janelle James, "Abott Elementary"
Catherien O'Hara, "O Estúdio"
Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abott Elementary"
Jessica Williams, "Shrinking"

Melhor Direção em Série de Comédia

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"
Lucia Aniello, "Hacks"
James Burrows, "Mid-Century Modern"
Nathan Fielder, "The Rehearsal"
Seth Rogen e Evan Goldberg, "O Estúdio" — VENCEDORES

Melhor Roteiro em Série de Comédia

Quinta Brunson, "Abott Elementary"
Lucia Anieelo, Paul W. Downs e Jen Statsky, "Hacks"
Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton e Eric Notarnicola, "The Rehearsal"
Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen e Bridget Everett, "Somebody Somewhere"
Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory e Frida Perez, "O Estúdio" — VENCEDORES
Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis e Paul Simms, "What We Do in the Shadows"

Melhor Minissérie ou Antologia

"Adolescência" — VENCEDOR
"Black Mirror"
"Morrendo por Sexo"
"Monstros: Irmãos Menendez"
"Pinguim"

Melhor Atriz Principal em Minissérie, Antologia ou Filme para TV

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”
Meghann Fahy, “Sirens”
Rashida Jones, “Black Mirror”
Cristin Milioti, "Pinguim" — VENCEDORA
Michelle Williams, “Morrendo por Sexo”

Melhor Ator Principal em Minissérie, Antologia ou Filme para TV

Stephen Graham, “Adolescência” — VENCEDOR
Colin Farrell, "Pinguim"
Cooper Koch, "Monstros: Irmãos Menendez"
Brian Tyree Henry, “Dope Thief”
Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent"

Melhor Ator Coadjuvante em Minissérie, Antologia ou Filme para TV

Javier Barden, "Monstros: Irmãos Menendez"
Bill Camp, "Presumed Innocent"
Owen Cooper, "Adolescência" — VENCEDOR
Rob Delaney, “Morrendo por Sexo”
Peter Sarsgaard, "Presumed Innocent"
Ashley Walters, “Adolescência”

Melhor Atriz Coadjuvante em Minissérie, Antologia ou Filme para TV

Erin Doherty, “Adolescência” — VENCEDORA
Ruth Negga,"Presumed Innocent"
Deirdre O'Connell, "Pinguim"
Chloë Sevigny, "Monstros: Irmãos Menendez"
Jenny Slate, “Morrendo por Sexo”
Christine Tremarco, “Adolescência”

Melhor Direção em Minissérie, Antologia ou Filme para TV

Philip Barantini, “Adolescência” — VENCEDOR
Shannon Murphy, “Morrendo por Sexo”
Helen Shaver, "Pinguim"
Jennifer Getzinger, "Pinguim"
Nicole Kassell, "Sirens"
Lesli Linka Glatter, "Zero Day"

Melhor Roteiro em Minissérie, Antologia ou Filme para TV

Jack Thorne e Stephen Graham, “Adolescência” — VENCEDORES
Charlie Brooker e Bisha K. Ali, "Black Mirror"
Kim Rosenstock e Elizabeth Meriwether, “Morrendo por Sexo”
Lauren LeFranc, "Pinguim"
Joshua Zetumer, "Say Nothing"

Melhor Reality de Competição

"The Amazing Race"
“RuPaul's Drag Race”
"Survivor"
“Top Chef”
“The Traitors” — VENCEDOR

Melhor Talk Show

“The Daily Show”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live”
“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” — VENCEDOR

Melhor Série de Variedades com Roteiro (Talk Show)

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" — VENCEDOR
"The Daily Show"
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

