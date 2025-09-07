Quem ganhou o VMA 2025? Confira vencedores em tempo real

Abordagem sobre determinado assunto, em que o tema é apresentado em formato de perguntas e respostas. Outra forma de publicar a entrevista é por meio de tópicos, com a resposta do entrevistado reproduzida entre aspas.

VMA 2025 no ar!

Um dos prêmios mais celebrados do mundo da música, o Video Music Awards segue ressaltando os destaques do mundo dos videoclipes do ano.

Com a força do álbum "Mayhem" e do clipe de "Abracadabra", Lady Gaga é a artista mais indicada do ano, com 12 menções ao todo. Acompanhe em tempo real nesta matéria os ganhadores do prêmio.

Quem recebeu mais indicações ao VMA 2025?

Lady Gaga - 12 indicações

Bruno Mars - 11

Kendrick Lamar - 10

Sabrina Carpenter - 9

Rosé - 8

Ariana Grande - 7

The Weeknd - 7

Billi Eilish - 6

Tate McRae - 6

Charli xcx - 5

Vencedores do VMA 2025

A lista de vencedores será atualizada com o passar da cerimônia do VMA, que começa às 21h (horário de Brasília. Por ora, já se sabe os artistas que receberão os três prêmios honorários da noite:

Mariah Carey - Video Vanguard Award

Ricky Martin - Latin Icon Award

Busta Rhymes - Rock The Bells Visionary Award

Vídeo do Ano



Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”

Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars – “Die with a Smile”

Rosé e Bruno Mars – “Apt.”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

The Weeknd, Playboy Carti – “Timeless”



Artista do Ano



Bad Bunny

Beyoncé

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd



Música do Ano



Alex Warren – “Ordinary”

Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”

Doechii – “Anxiety”

Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”

Gracie Abrams – “I Love You, I’m Sorry”

Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars – “Die with a Smile”

Lorde – “What Was That”

Rosé e Bruno Mars – “Apt.”

Tate McRae – “Sports Car”

The Weeknd, Playboy Carti – “Timeless”



Artista Revelação



Alex Warren

Ella Langley

Gigi Perez

Lola Young

Sombr

The Marías



Melhor Álbum

Bad Bunny – "Debí Tirar Mais Fotos"

Kendrick Lamar – "GNX"

Lady Gaga – "Mayhem"

Morgan Wallen – "I’m the Problem"

Sabrina Carpenter – "Short n’ Sweet"

The Weeknd – "Hurry Up Tomorrow"

Melhor Longa

Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”

Bad Bunny – “Debí Tirar Más Fotos (Short Film)”

Damiano David – “Funny Little Stories”

Mac Miller – “Balloonerism”

Miley Cyrus – “Something Beautiful”

The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

Melhor Artista Pop



Ariana Grande

Charli xcx

Justin Bieber

Lorde

Miley Cyrus

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Melhor Pop



Alex Warren – “Ordinary”

Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”

Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”

Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars – “Die with a Smile”

Rosé e Bruno Mars – “Apt.”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”



Melhor Hip-Hop



Doechii – “Anxiety”

Drake – “Nokia”

Eminem com Jelly Roll – “Somebody Save Me”

GloRilla com Sexyy Red – “Whatchu Kno About Me”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

LL Cool J com Eminem – “Murdergram Deux”

Travis Scott – “4X4”



Melhor R&B



Chris Brown – “Residuals”

Leon Thomas e Freddie Gibbs – “Mutt (Remix)”

Mariah Carey – “Type Dangerous”

Partynextdoor – “N o C hill”

Summer Walker – “Heart of a Woman”

SZA – “Drive”

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless”



Melhor Alternativo



Gigi Perez – “Sailor Song”

Imagine Dragons – “Wake Up”

Lola Young – “Messy”

MGK & Jelly Roll – “Lonely Road”

Sombr – “Back to Friends”

The Marías – “Back to Me”



Melhor Rock



Coldplay – “All My Love”

Evanescence – “Afterlife”

Green Day – “One Eyed Bastard”

Lenny Kravitz – “Honey”

Linkin Park – “The Emptiness Machine”

Twenty One Pilots – “The Contract”



Melhor Latino



Bad Bunny – “Baile Inolvidable”

J Balvin – “Rio”

Karol G – “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”

Peso Pluma – “La Patrulla”

Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos – “Khé?”

Shakira – “Soltera”



Melhor K-pop



Aespa – “Whiplash”

Jennie – “Like Jennie”

Jimin – “Who”

Jisoo – “Earthquake”

Lisa ft. Doja Cat & Raye – “Born Again”

Stray Kids – “Chk Chk Boom”

Rosé – “Toxic Till the End”



Melhor Afrobeat



Asake e Travis Scott – “Active”

Burna Boy com Travis Scott – “TaTaTa”

Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng e Shenseea – “Shake It to the Max (Fly) (Remix)”

Rema – “Baby (Is It a Crime)”

Tems com Asake – “Get It Right”

Tyla – “Push 2 Start”

Wizkid com Brent Faiyaz – “Piece of My Heart”



Melhor Country



Chris Stapleton – “Think I'm in Love with You”

Cody Johnson e Carrie Underwood – “I'm Gonna Love You”

Jelly Roll – “Liar”

Lainey Wilson – “4x4xU”

Megan Moroney – “Am I OK?”

Morgan Wallen – “Smile”



Melhor Colaboração

Bailey Zimmerman com Luke Combs – “Backup Plan”

Kendrick Lamar e SZA – “Luther”

Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars – “Die with a Smile”

Post Malone com Blake Shelton – “Pour Me a Drink”

Rosé e Bruno Mars – “Apt.”

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco – “Sunset Blvd”

Melhor vídeo com mensagem social



Burna Boy – “Higher”

Charli xcx e Billie Eilish – “Guess”

Doechii – “Anxiety”

Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – “Somebody Save Me”

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco – “Younger and Hotter Than Me”

Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan – “Sleepwalking”



Melhor Direção



Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”

Charli xcx – “Guess com Billie Eilish”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

Rosé e Bruno Mars – “Apt.”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”



Melhor Direção de Arte



Charli xcx e Billie Eilish – “Guess”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

Lorde – “Homem do Ano”

Miley Cyrus – “Fim do Mundo”

Rosé e Bruno Mars – “Apt.”



Melhor Cinematografia



Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”

Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

Miley Cyrus – “Easy Lover”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”



Melhor Edição



Charli xcx – “Guess com Billie Eilish”

Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching”



Melhor Coreografia



Doechii – “Anxiety”

FKA Twigs – “Eusexua”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

Tyla – “Push 2 Start”

Zara Larsson – “Pretty Ugly”



Melhores Efeitos Visuais



Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”

Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”

Rosé & Bruno Mars – “Apt.”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”

Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching”

The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow”

Performance do ano - MTV Push

Agosto de 2024 – Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Setembro de 2024 – Ayra Starr – “Last Heartbreak Song”

Outubro de 2024 – Mark Ambor – “Belong Together”

Novembro de 2024 – Lay Bankz – “Graveyard”

Dezembro de 2024 – Dasha – “Bye Bye Bye”

Janeiro de 2025 – Katseye – “Touch”

Fevereiro de 2025 – Jordan Adetunji – “Kehlani”

Março de 2025 – Leon Thomas – “Yes It Is”

Abril de 2025 – Livingston – “Shadow”

Maio de 2025 – Damiano David – “Next Summer” Junho de 2025 – Gigi Perez – “Sailor Song” Julho de 2025 – Role Model – “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out”