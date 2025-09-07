Quem ganhou o VMA 2025? Confira vencedores em tempo real
Conheça em tempo real os ganhadores do Video Music Awards 2025! Premiação da MTV celebra os grandes destacaques da música e dos videoclipes.
VMA 2025 no ar!
Um dos prêmios mais celebrados do mundo da música, o Video Music Awards segue ressaltando os destaques do mundo dos videoclipes do ano.
Com a força do álbum "Mayhem" e do clipe de "Abracadabra", Lady Gaga é a artista mais indicada do ano, com 12 menções ao todo. Acompanhe em tempo real nesta matéria os ganhadores do prêmio.
Quem recebeu mais indicações ao VMA 2025?
- Lady Gaga - 12 indicações
- Bruno Mars - 11
- Kendrick Lamar - 10
- Sabrina Carpenter - 9
- Rosé - 8
- Ariana Grande - 7
- The Weeknd - 7
- Billi Eilish - 6
- Tate McRae - 6
- Charli xcx - 5
Vencedores do VMA 2025
A lista de vencedores será atualizada com o passar da cerimônia do VMA, que começa às 21h (horário de Brasília. Por ora, já se sabe os artistas que receberão os três prêmios honorários da noite:
- Mariah Carey - Video Vanguard Award
- Ricky Martin - Latin Icon Award
- Busta Rhymes - Rock The Bells Visionary Award
Vídeo do Ano
Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”
Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars – “Die with a Smile”
Rosé e Bruno Mars – “Apt.”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
The Weeknd, Playboy Carti – “Timeless”
Artista do Ano
Bad Bunny
Beyoncé
Kendrick Lamar
Lady Gaga
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Música do Ano
Alex Warren – “Ordinary”
Billie Eilish – “Birds of a Feather”
Doechii – “Anxiety”
Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”
Gracie Abrams – “I Love You, I’m Sorry”
Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars – “Die with a Smile”
Lorde – “What Was That”
Rosé e Bruno Mars – “Apt.”
Tate McRae – “Sports Car”
The Weeknd, Playboy Carti – “Timeless”
Artista Revelação
Alex Warren
Ella Langley
Gigi Perez
Lola Young
Sombr
The Marías
Melhor Álbum
Bad Bunny – "Debí Tirar Mais Fotos"
Kendrick Lamar – "GNX"
Lady Gaga – "Mayhem"
Morgan Wallen – "I’m the Problem"
Sabrina Carpenter – "Short n’ Sweet"
The Weeknd – "Hurry Up Tomorrow"
Melhor Longa
Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”
Bad Bunny – “Debí Tirar Más Fotos (Short Film)”
Damiano David – “Funny Little Stories”
Mac Miller – “Balloonerism”
Miley Cyrus – “Something Beautiful”
The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow”
Melhor Artista Pop
Ariana Grande
Charli xcx
Justin Bieber
Lorde
Miley Cyrus
Sabrina Carpenter
Tate McRae
Melhor Pop
Alex Warren – “Ordinary”
Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”
Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”
Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars – “Die with a Smile”
Rosé e Bruno Mars – “Apt.”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
Melhor Hip-Hop
Doechii – “Anxiety”
Drake – “Nokia”
Eminem com Jelly Roll – “Somebody Save Me”
GloRilla com Sexyy Red – “Whatchu Kno About Me”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
LL Cool J com Eminem – “Murdergram Deux”
Travis Scott – “4X4”
Melhor R&B
Chris Brown – “Residuals”
Leon Thomas e Freddie Gibbs – “Mutt (Remix)”
Mariah Carey – “Type Dangerous”
Partynextdoor – “N o C hill”
Summer Walker – “Heart of a Woman”
SZA – “Drive”
The Weeknd, Playboi Carti – “Timeless”
Melhor Alternativo
Gigi Perez – “Sailor Song”
Imagine Dragons – “Wake Up”
Lola Young – “Messy”
MGK & Jelly Roll – “Lonely Road”
Sombr – “Back to Friends”
The Marías – “Back to Me”
Melhor Rock
Coldplay – “All My Love”
Evanescence – “Afterlife”
Green Day – “One Eyed Bastard”
Lenny Kravitz – “Honey”
Linkin Park – “The Emptiness Machine”
Twenty One Pilots – “The Contract”
Melhor Latino
Bad Bunny – “Baile Inolvidable”
J Balvin – “Rio”
Karol G – “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido”
Peso Pluma – “La Patrulla”
Rauw Alejandro & Romeo Santos – “Khé?”
Shakira – “Soltera”
Melhor K-pop
Aespa – “Whiplash”
Jennie – “Like Jennie”
Jimin – “Who”
Jisoo – “Earthquake”
Lisa ft. Doja Cat & Raye – “Born Again”
Stray Kids – “Chk Chk Boom”
Rosé – “Toxic Till the End”
Melhor Afrobeat
Asake e Travis Scott – “Active”
Burna Boy com Travis Scott – “TaTaTa”
Moliy, Silent Addy, Skillibeng e Shenseea – “Shake It to the Max (Fly) (Remix)”
Rema – “Baby (Is It a Crime)”
Tems com Asake – “Get It Right”
Tyla – “Push 2 Start”
Wizkid com Brent Faiyaz – “Piece of My Heart”
Melhor Country
Chris Stapleton – “Think I'm in Love with You”
Cody Johnson e Carrie Underwood – “I'm Gonna Love You”
Jelly Roll – “Liar”
Lainey Wilson – “4x4xU”
Megan Moroney – “Am I OK?”
Morgan Wallen – “Smile”
Melhor Colaboração
Bailey Zimmerman com Luke Combs – “Backup Plan”
Kendrick Lamar e SZA – “Luther”
Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars – “Die with a Smile”
Post Malone com Blake Shelton – “Pour Me a Drink”
Rosé e Bruno Mars – “Apt.”
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco – “Sunset Blvd”
Melhor vídeo com mensagem social
Burna Boy – “Higher”
Charli xcx e Billie Eilish – “Guess”
Doechii – “Anxiety”
Eminem ft. Jelly Roll – “Somebody Save Me”
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco – “Younger and Hotter Than Me”
Zach Hood ft. Sasha Alex Sloan – “Sleepwalking”
Melhor Direção
Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”
Charli xcx – “Guess com Billie Eilish”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
Rosé e Bruno Mars – “Apt.”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
Melhor Direção de Arte
Charli xcx e Billie Eilish – “Guess”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
Lorde – “Homem do Ano”
Miley Cyrus – “Fim do Mundo”
Rosé e Bruno Mars – “Apt.”
Melhor Cinematografia
Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”
Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
Miley Cyrus – “Easy Lover”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
Melhor Edição
Charli xcx – “Guess com Billie Eilish”
Ed Sheeran – “Sapphire”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching”
Melhor Coreografia
Doechii – “Anxiety”
FKA Twigs – “Eusexua”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
Tyla – “Push 2 Start”
Zara Larsson – “Pretty Ugly”
Melhores Efeitos Visuais
Ariana Grande – “Brighter Days Ahead”
Lady Gaga – “Abracadabra”
Rosé & Bruno Mars – “Apt.”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Manchild”
Tate McRae – “Just Keep Watching”
The Weeknd – “Hurry Up Tomorrow”
Performance do ano - MTV Push
Agosto de 2024 – Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Setembro de 2024 – Ayra Starr – “Last Heartbreak Song”
Outubro de 2024 – Mark Ambor – “Belong Together”
Novembro de 2024 – Lay Bankz – “Graveyard”
Dezembro de 2024 – Dasha – “Bye Bye Bye”
Janeiro de 2025 – Katseye – “Touch”
Fevereiro de 2025 – Jordan Adetunji – “Kehlani”
Março de 2025 – Leon Thomas – “Yes It Is”
Abril de 2025 – Livingston – “Shadow”
Maio de 2025 – Damiano David – “Next Summer” Junho de 2025 – Gigi Perez – “Sailor Song” Julho de 2025 – Role Model – “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out”