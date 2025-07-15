Emmy 2025: 'Oscar' da televisão anuncia os indicados nesta terça-feira (15); confira a lista
A premiação mais prestiagiada da televisão elege as melhores séries e teledramaturgias do ano. A grande cerimônia será em setembro.
Clique aqui e escute a matéria
A celebração da televisão acontece de forma glamurosa e prestigiada em Hollywood. O Emmy, a premiação mais conceituada da TV, acontecerá no dia 14 de setembro de 2025, e a lista dos indicados foi divulgada nesta terça-feira (15) pela Television Academy, entidade responsável pela solenidade.
Anunciados pelos atores Harvey Guillén e Brenda Song, os nomeados mais óbvios marcaram presença: Hacks, The Bear, Ruptura, The White Lotus e The Last of Us. Já outras produções estreantes também ganharam destaque, como Adolescence, The Pitt e The Studio.
A produção com mais indicações foi Severance (Ruptura), com 27 no total. A HBO, como sempre, foi a emissora com mais nomeações, totalizando 142, com The Penguim (Pinguim), Hacks e The White Lotus.
Confira agora a lista completa de indicados ao 77ª Emmy:
MELHOR ATOR EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME
- Colin Farrell, The Penguin
- Stephen Graham, Adolescence
- Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
- Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
- Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
MELHOR ATRIZ EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME
- Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
- Meghann Fahy, Sirens
- Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
- Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
- Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME
- Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
- Owen Cooper, Adolescence
- Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
- Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
- Ashley Walters, Adolescence
MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME
- Deirdre O’Connell, The Penguin
- Erin Doherty, Adolescence
- Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
- Chloe Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
- Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
MELHOR MINISSÉRIE OU FILME
- Adolescence
- Black Mirror
- Dying For Sex
- Monster: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- The Penguin
MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
- Uzo Aduba, The Residence
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Jean Smart, Hacks
MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Seth Rogen, The Studio
- Jason Segel, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
- Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- Michael Urie, Shrinking
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
- Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
- Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
- Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
- Catherine O'Hara, The Studio
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
- Jessica Williams, Shrinking
MELHOR PARTICIPAÇÃO ESPECIAL MASCULINA EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
- Jon Bernthal, The Bear
- Bryan Cranston, The Studio
- Dave Franco, The Studio
- Ron Howard, The Studio
- Anthony Mackie, The Studio
- Martin Scorsese, The Studio
MELHOR PARTICIPAÇÃO ESPECIAL FEMININA EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
- Olivia Colman, The Bear
- Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
- Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face
- Julianne Nicholson, Hacks
- Robby Hoffman, Hacks
- Zoë Kravitz, The Studio
MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMEDIA
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders In The Building
- Shrinking
- The Studio
- What We Do In The Shadows
MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
- Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
- Adam Scott, Severance
- Noah Wyle, The Pitt
MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
- Britt Lower, Severance
- Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
- Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
- Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
- Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillman, Severance
- John Turturro, Severance
- James Marsden, Paradise
- Zach Cherry, Severance
MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
- Patricia Arquette, Severance
- Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
- Taylor Dearden, The Pitt
- Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
- Parker Posey, The White Lotus
- Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
- Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
MELHOR PARTICIPAÇÃO ESPECIAL FEMININA EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
- Jane Alexander, Severance
- Gwendoline Christie, Severance
- Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us
- Catherine O’Hara, The Last of Us
- Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Merritt Wever, Severance
MELHOR PARTICIPAÇÃO ESPECIAL MASCULINA EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
- Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys
- Scott Glenn, The White Lotus
- Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
- Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us
- Forest Whitaker, Andor
- Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us
MELHOR SÉRIE DE DRAMA
- Andor
- The Diplomat
- The Last of Us
- Paradise
- The Pitt
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
MELHOR FILME DE TELEVISÃO
- Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
- The Gorge
- Mountainhead
- Nonnas
- Rebel Ridge
MELHOR DIREÇÃO EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear ("Napkins")
- Lucia Aniello, Hacks ("A Slippery Slope")
- James Burrows, Mid-Century Modern ("Here's to You, Mrs. Scheiderman")
- Nathan Fielder, The Rehearsal ("Pilot's Code")
- Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, The Studio ("The Oner")
MELHOR DIREÇÃO EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
- Janus Metz, Andor ("Who Are You?")
- Amanda Marsalis, The Pitt ("6:00 P.M.")
- John Wells, The Pitt ("7.00 A.M.")
- Jessica Lee Gagne, Severance ("Chikhai Bardo")
- Ben Stiller, Severance ("Cold Harbor")
- Adam Randall, Slow Horses ("Hello Goodbye")
- Mike White, The White Lotus ("Amor Fati")
MELHOR DIREÇÃO EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME
- Philip Barantini, Adolescence
- Shannon Murphy, Dying for Sex ("It's Not That Serious")
- Helen Shaver, The Penguin ("Cent'anni")
- Jennifer Getzinger, The Penguin ("A Great or Little Thing")
- Nicole Kassell, Sirens ("Exile")
- Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day
MELHOR ROTEIRO EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary ("Back to School")
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky - Hacks ("A Slippery Slope")
- Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, and Eric Notarnicola - The Rehearsal ("Pilot's Code")
- Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, and Bridget Everett - Somebody Somewhere ("AGG")
- Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, and Alex Gregory - The Studio ("The Promotion")
- Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, and Paul Simms - What We Do In the Shadows ("The Finale")
MELHOR ROTEIRO EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
- Dan Gilroy, Andor ("Welcome to the Rebellion")
- Joe Sachs, The Pitt ("2:00 P.M.")
- R. Scott Gemmill, The Pitt ("7:00 P.M.")
- Dan Erickson, Severance ("Cold Harbor")
- Will Smith, Slow Horses ("Hello Goodbye")
- Mike White, The White Lotus ("Full-Moon Party")
MELHOR ROTEIRO EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME
- Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, Adolescence
- Charlie Brooker and Bisha K. Ali, Black Mirror ("Common People")
- Kim Rosenstock and Elizabeth Meriweather, Dying for Sex ("Good Value Diet Soda")
- Lauren LeFranc, The Penguin ("A Great or Little Thing")
- Joshua Zetumer, Say Nothing ("The People in the Dirt")
Receba notícias na palma da sua mão. Entre agora mesmo no nosso canal exclusivo do WhatsApp
MELHOR ELENCO EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA
- Jeanie Bacharach, Maggie Bacharach, Jennifer Rudnicke, and Mickie Paskal - The Bear
- Linda Lowy and Morgan Smith - Hacks
- Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, and Destiny Lilly - Only Murders in the Building
- Debby Romano and Brett Benner - Shrinking
- Melissa Kostenbauder and Francine Maisler - The Studio
MELHOR ELENCO EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA
- Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Sydney Shircliff, Corinne Clark, and Jennifer Page - The Last of Us
- Cathy Sandrich Gelfond and Erica Berger - The Pitt
- Rachel Tenner and Bess Fifer - Severance
- Nina Gold and Melissa Gethin Clarke - Slow Horses
- Meredith Tucker and Non Jungmeier - The White Lotus
MELHOR ELENCO EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME
- Shaheen Baig - Adolescence
- Jina Jay, Jeanie Bacharach, Corinne Clark, and Jennifer Page - Black Mirror
- Jeanie Bacharach and Jessica Daniels - Dying for Sex
- Tiffany Little Canfield, Josh Einsohn, and Bernard Telsey - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
- Cindy Tolan and Suzanne Ryan - The Penguin