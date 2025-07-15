Emmy 2025: 'Oscar' da televisão anuncia os indicados nesta terça-feira (15); confira a lista

Clique aqui e escute a matéria

A celebração da televisão acontece de forma glamurosa e prestigiada em Hollywood. O Emmy, a premiação mais conceituada da TV, acontecerá no dia 14 de setembro de 2025, e a lista dos indicados foi divulgada nesta terça-feira (15) pela Television Academy, entidade responsável pela solenidade.

Anunciados pelos atores Harvey Guillén e Brenda Song, os nomeados mais óbvios marcaram presença: Hacks, The Bear, Ruptura, The White Lotus e The Last of Us. Já outras produções estreantes também ganharam destaque, como Adolescence, The Pitt e The Studio.

A produção com mais indicações foi Severance (Ruptura), com 27 no total. A HBO, como sempre, foi a emissora com mais nomeações, totalizando 142, com The Penguim (Pinguim), Hacks e The White Lotus.

Confira agora a lista completa de indicados ao 77ª Emmy:

MELHOR ATOR EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME

Colin Farrell , The Penguin

, The Penguin Stephen Graham , Adolescence

, Adolescence Jake Gyllenhaal , Presumed Innocent

, Presumed Innocent Brian Tyree Henry , Dope Thief

, Dope Thief Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

MELHOR ATRIZ EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Disclaimer Meghann Fahy , Sirens

, Sirens Rashida Jones , Black Mirror



, Black Mirror Cristin Milioti , The Penguin

, The Penguin Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME



Javier Bardem , Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story Bill Camp , Presumed Innocent

, Presumed Innocent Owen Cooper , Adolescence

, Adolescence Rob Delaney , Dying for Sex

, Dying for Sex Peter Sarsgaard , Presumed Innocent

, Presumed Innocent Ashley Walters, Adolescence

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME



Deirdre O’Connell , The Penguin

, The Penguin Erin Doherty , Adolescence

, Adolescence Ruth Negga , Presumed Innocent

, Presumed Innocent Chloe Sevigny , Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story Jenny Slate , Dying for Sex

, Dying for Sex Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

MELHOR MINISSÉRIE OU FILME



Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying For Sex

Monster: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Uzo Aduba , The Residence

, The Residence Kristen Bell , Nobody Wants This

, Nobody Wants This Quinta Brunson , Abbott Elementary

, Abbott Elementary Ayo Edebiri , The Bear

, The Bear Jean Smart, Hacks

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Adam Brody , Nobody Wants This

, Nobody Wants This Seth Rogen , The Studio

, The Studio Jason Segel , Shrinking

, Shrinking Martin Short , Only Murders in the Building

, Only Murders in the Building Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Ebon Moss-Bachrach , The Bear

, The Bear Ike Barinholtz , The Studio

, The Studio Harrison Ford , Shrinking

, Shrinking Michael Urie , Shrinking

, Shrinking Bowen Yang , Saturday Night Live

, Saturday Night Live Colman Domingo , The Four Seasons

, The Four Seasons Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA



Liza Colón-Zayas , The Bear

, The Bear Hannah Einbinder , Hacks

, Hacks Kathryn Hahn , The Studio

, The Studio Janelle James , Abbott Elementary

, Abbott Elementary Catherine O'Hara , The Studio

, The Studio Sheryl Lee Ralph , Abbott Elementary

, Abbott Elementary Jessica Williams, Shrinking

MELHOR PARTICIPAÇÃO ESPECIAL MASCULINA EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA



Jon Bernthal , The Bear

, The Bear Bryan Cranston , The Studio

, The Studio Dave Franco , The Studio

, The Studio Ron Howard , The Studio

, The Studio Anthony Mackie , The Studio

, The Studio Martin Scorsese, The Studio

MELHOR PARTICIPAÇÃO ESPECIAL FEMININA EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA



Olivia Colman , The Bear

, The Bear Jamie Lee Curtis , The Bear

, The Bear Cynthia Erivo , Poker Face

, Poker Face Julianne Nicholson , Hacks

, Hacks Robby Hoffman , Hacks

, Hacks Zoë Kravitz, The Studio

MELHOR SÉRIE DE COMEDIA

Abbott Elementary



The Bear



Hacks



Nobody Wants This

Only Murders In The Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do In The Shadows

MELHOR ATOR EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

Sterling K. Brown , Paradise

, Paradise Gary Oldman , Slow Horses

, Slow Horses Pedro Pascal , The Last of Us

, The Last of Us Adam Scott , Severance

, Severance Noah Wyle, The Pitt

MELHOR ATRIZ EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

Kathy Bates , Matlock

, Matlock Sharon Horgan , Bad Sisters

, Bad Sisters Britt Lower , Severance

, Severance Bella Ramsey , The Last of Us

, The Last of Us Keri Russell, The Diplomat

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA



Walton Goggins , The White Lotus

, The White Lotus Jason Isaacs , The White Lotus

, The White Lotus Sam Rockwell , The White Lotus

, The White Lotus Tramell Tillman , Severance

, Severance John Turturro , Severance

, Severance James Marsden , Paradise

, Paradise Zach Cherry, Severance

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA



Patricia Arquette , Severance

, Severance Carrie Coon , The White Lotus

, The White Lotus Taylor Dearden , The Pitt

, The Pitt Julianne Nicholson , Paradise

, Paradise Parker Posey , The White Lotus

, The White Lotus Natasha Rothwell , The White Lotus

, The White Lotus Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

MELHOR PARTICIPAÇÃO ESPECIAL FEMININA EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA



Jane Alexander , Severance

, Severance Gwendoline Christie , Severance

, Severance Kaitlyn Dever , The Last of Us

, The Last of Us Catherine O’Hara , The Last of Us

, The Last of Us Cherry Jones , The Handmaid’s Tale

, The Handmaid’s Tale Merritt Wever, Severance

MELHOR PARTICIPAÇÃO ESPECIAL MASCULINA EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA



Giancarlo Esposito , The Boys

, The Boys Scott Glenn , The White Lotus

, The White Lotus Shawn Hatosy , The Pitt

, The Pitt Joe Pantoliano , The Last of Us

, The Last of Us Forest Whitaker , Andor

, Andor Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us

MELHOR SÉRIE DE DRAMA

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt



Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

MELHOR FILME DE TELEVISÃO

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

The Gorge

Mountainhead

Nonnas

Rebel Ridge

MELHOR DIREÇÃO EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Ayo Edebiri , The Bear ("Napkins")

, The Bear ("Napkins") Lucia Aniello , Hacks ("A Slippery Slope")

, Hacks ("A Slippery Slope") James Burrows , Mid-Century Modern ("Here's to You, Mrs. Scheiderman")

, Mid-Century Modern ("Here's to You, Mrs. Scheiderman") Nathan Fielder , The Rehearsal ("Pilot's Code")

, The Rehearsal ("Pilot's Code") Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, The Studio ("The Oner")

MELHOR DIREÇÃO EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA



Janus Metz , Andor ("Who Are You?")

, Andor ("Who Are You?") Amanda Marsalis , The Pitt ("6:00 P.M.")

, The Pitt ("6:00 P.M.") John Wells , The Pitt ("7.00 A.M.")

, The Pitt ("7.00 A.M.") Jessica Lee Gagne , Severance ("Chikhai Bardo")

, Severance ("Chikhai Bardo") Ben Stiller , Severance ("Cold Harbor")

, Severance ("Cold Harbor") Adam Randall , Slow Horses ("Hello Goodbye")

, Slow Horses ("Hello Goodbye") Mike White, The White Lotus ("Amor Fati")

MELHOR DIREÇÃO EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME

Philip Barantini , Adolescence

, Adolescence Shannon Murphy , Dying for Sex ("It's Not That Serious")

, Dying for Sex ("It's Not That Serious") Helen Shaver , The Penguin ("Cent'anni")

, The Penguin ("Cent'anni") Jennifer Getzinger , The Penguin ("A Great or Little Thing")

, The Penguin ("A Great or Little Thing") Nicole Kassell , Sirens ("Exile")

, Sirens ("Exile") Lesli Linka Glatter, Zero Day

MELHOR ROTEIRO EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary ("Back to School")

- Abbott Elementary ("Back to School") Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky - Hacks ("A Slippery Slope")

- Hacks ("A Slippery Slope") Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton, and Eric Notarnicola - The Rehearsal ("Pilot's Code")

- The Rehearsal ("Pilot's Code") Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, and Bridget Everett - Somebody Somewhere ("AGG")

- Somebody Somewhere ("AGG") Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, and Alex Gregory - The Studio ("The Promotion")

- The Studio ("The Promotion") Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, and Paul Simms - What We Do In the Shadows ("The Finale")

MELHOR ROTEIRO EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA



Dan Gilroy , Andor ("Welcome to the Rebellion")

, Andor ("Welcome to the Rebellion") Joe Sachs , The Pitt ("2:00 P.M.")

, The Pitt ("2:00 P.M.") R. Scott Gemmill , The Pitt ("7:00 P.M.")

, The Pitt ("7:00 P.M.") Dan Erickson , Severance ("Cold Harbor")

, Severance ("Cold Harbor") Will Smith , Slow Horses ("Hello Goodbye")

, Slow Horses ("Hello Goodbye") Mike White, The White Lotus ("Full-Moon Party")

MELHOR ROTEIRO EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME

Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Adolescence Charlie Brooker and Bisha K. Ali , Black Mirror ("Common People")

, Black Mirror ("Common People") Kim Rosenstock and Elizabeth Meriweather , Dying for Sex ("Good Value Diet Soda")

, Dying for Sex ("Good Value Diet Soda") Lauren LeFranc , The Penguin ("A Great or Little Thing")

, The Penguin ("A Great or Little Thing") Joshua Zetumer, Say Nothing ("The People in the Dirt")

MELHOR ELENCO EM SÉRIE DE COMÉDIA

Jeanie Bacharach, Maggie Bacharach, Jennifer Rudnicke, and Mickie Paskal - The Bear

- The Bear Linda Lowy and Morgan Smith - Hacks

- Hacks Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, and Destiny Lilly - Only Murders in the Building

- Only Murders in the Building Debby Romano and Brett Benner - Shrinking

- Shrinking Melissa Kostenbauder and Francine Maisler - The Studio

MELHOR ELENCO EM SÉRIE DE DRAMA

Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Sydney Shircliff, Corinne Clark, and Jennifer Page - The Last of Us

- The Last of Us Cathy Sandrich Gelfond and Erica Berger - The Pitt

- The Pitt Rachel Tenner and Bess Fifer - Severance

- Severance Nina Gold and Melissa Gethin Clarke - Slow Horses

- Slow Horses Meredith Tucker and Non Jungmeier - The White Lotus

MELHOR ELENCO EM MINISSÉRIE OU FILME